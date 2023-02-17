Lady Gaga reveals first look at 'Joker' sequel

LOS ANGELES — Filming is underway for the highly anticipated movie sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux."
The sequel to the 2019 film "Joker" sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix, who took home an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal.
After the first film grossed $1 billion, Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are back for "Joker: Folie à Deux," with a new co-star in Lady Gaga.
Lady Gaga is believed to be playing DC comics star Harley Quinn. The actor shared the first image from the new film on social media.
Folie à Deux is a reference to a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder impacting two or more people, usually members of the same family.
Filming is underway in New York and Los Angeles, with an expected Oct. 4, 2024, release date from Warner Bros.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.