Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' premieres on HBO Max

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Zack Snyder's much-anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures and DC full-length original feature film, "Justice League," premiered yesterday on HBO Max.

In the film, Superman (Henry Cavill) and Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), join forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) in order to recruit a "team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions," according to a press release from WarnerMedia.

Coming together, the team learns, is harder than expected. Each of the recruits must defeat demons from their pasts allowing them to join forces, creating the "Justice League."

Once the team unites, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) have to face Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid in order to save the planet.

The release of Zack Snyder's "Justice League" includes a soundtrack release from WaterTower Music, several new consumer products available at https://shop.dccomics.com/, and an at-home-dining experience in the US and UK with Wonderland at Home (Wonderlandathome.com).

In addition to being available on HBO Max in the United States., the film will also be available on HBO services in select areas in Europe and Asia. The film will become available in Latin America when HBO Max launches in the area later this year.