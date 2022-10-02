Original 'Jurassic Park' cast is back in 'Dominion' trailer

Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are back as dinosaurs wreak havoc around the world.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Life finds a way.

The trailer for the sixth installment in the "Jurassic Park" franchise arrived Thursday morning ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" sees the return of "Jurassic Park" stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum who join "Jurassic World" stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

The new trailer begins with voice of the late Richard Attenborough and teases an epic finale of chaos and destruction now that dinosaurs have been unleashed throughout the world.

The sixth film in the dinosaur saga is helmed by original "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow. "Jurassic World: Dominion" arrives in theaters June 10.

Filming "Jurassic World: Dominion" was paused in October 2020 after the production experienced "a small amount positive tests for COVID-19," according to a statement posted on the franchise's Twitter account.

Universal Pictures had to push "Jurassic Park: Dominion" back to June 2022, from its previously scheduled slot in the summer of 2021.

"For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,” said "Jurassic World: Dominion" director Colin Trevorrow on Twitter. “Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

