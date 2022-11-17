'A Christmas Story' House jokes about already finding a buyer for iconic Cleveland property: See their post

The landmark property at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland went up for sale early Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published when the house first went up for sale on Nov. 14, 2022.

As a blizzard of buzz has been swirling around the house from "A Christmas Story" going up for sale in Cleveland, the owner has jumped into the social media conversation with a joke about finding a buyer for the iconic property.

Using a popular meme that always appears each fall, the Facebook page for "A Christmas Story House" posted a photo of the landmark movie location with a large Spirit Halloween banner stretched across the top of the porch.

“We are proud to announce we have found a buyer; after careful consideration, there could be no one else,” according to a parody post on the attraction’s Facebook page.

We are proud to announce we have found a buyer; after careful consideration, there could be no one else. What do you think Spirit Halloween Posted by A Christmas Story House on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The post captured lots of attention with hundreds sharing and commenting on the photo.

“Just a little humor,” an official with the house wrote in the comments. “Thanks for participating.”

3News was first to break the story Monday morning while capturing video of the moment its current owner, Brian Jones, placed the “for sale” sign in front of the famous house at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. Jones has also included all associated properties in the sale -- like the neighboring Bumpus House, gift shop and museum. An asking price was not listed.

"Looking for the right buyer," Jones told 3News. "It's an interesting property to not only own, but you also have to take care of as a piece of Americana. It's going to be an interesting journey."

Yano Anaya, who portrayed bully Grover Dill in the original movie, told 3News earlier this week that several cast members are interested in buying the property.

"It would be a beautiful thing for the entire cast to run the operations," Anaya said. "We want to do it as a family."

Watch our one-on-one interview with Anaya in the player below: