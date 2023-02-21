Just in time for the Oscars: Here are the 10 best films ever shot in Pennsylvania

Jonathan Demme's "The Silence of the Lambs" tops the list, compiled by the sports booking website PennStakes.com.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the Academy Awards approaching, it's appropriate to remember that Pennsylvania has contributed to some of Hollywood's most-memorable films.

PennStakes.com recently looked at some of the best movies ever shot in the Keystone State.

The sports book website used data points from IMDB ratings, Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score, Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score, Box Office and Academy Awards recognition to determine the 10 best films ever shot in Pennsylvania.

“'Best'” is, of course, a subjective term, but the 10 films mentioned below – all from the past 30 years (except Nos. 7 and 10 from the 1970s) – are worth watching and would make for an excellent Pennsylvania Film Festival," the website says.

The Top 10 Movies shot in Pennsylvania

At No. 10 is “Rocky,” directed by John G. Avildsen, and written by and starring Sylvester Stallone. Hollywood had long loved boxing movies, but “Rocky” resurrected the genre and gave our hero some Philly grit.

Rocky Balboa, portrayed by Stallone, has become tied to the city's identity in a way that actual, real-life boxers Joe Frazier and Bernard Hopkins are not.

The movie spurred numerous sequels and sort-of-sequels, including the No. 6 film on the list, “Creed.”

"Rocky" won Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture, beating out “All the President’s Men,” “Network,” “Taxi Driver” and “Bound for Glory.”

“Philadelphia” comes in at No. 9. Jonathan Demme’s drama starred Tom Hanks as a gay, HIV-positive big-firm attorney wrongfully terminated and Denzel Washington as the less than woke small-time lawyer willing to take his case.

Hanks won an Oscar, as did Bruce Springsteen for his song, “Streets of Philadelphia.”

It was one of the first mainstream Hollywood movies to tackle the AIDS crisis.

“The Wrestler” (No. 8) was also shot in Philadelphia (and around New Jersey) and featured Mickey Rourke as a man struggling with coming to terms with the end of his career in the ring. Directed by Darren Aronofsky and co-starring Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood, it earned Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

“The Deer Hunter” (No. 7) was shot in Western Pennsylvania and was a 3-hour look at how the Vietnam War messed with the minds of a group of friends. Michael Cimino's film was nominated for nine Oscars and won five, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The killer cast included Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, John Savage, John Cazale, and Cazale’s then-girlfriend Meryl Streep.

Cazale, famous for playing Fredo in "The Godfather" films, was ill with cancer during filming and the studio wanted him fired, but Streep fought for him to stay on. He died after the film was finished and before it was released.

“Creed” (No. 6) brings back Stallone as a much older Rocky Balboa, now training Apollo Creed’s son (Michael B. Jordan). Written and directed by Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”), it garnered a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Stallone.

“Silver Linings Playbook” (No. 5) is a romantic comedy-drama about troubled lovers, written and directed by David O. Russell and set in Philadelphia. Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jacki Weaver and Robert De Niro star. Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress. The film received seven other nominations, including Best Picture.

At No. 4 is Batman in “The Dark Knight Rises,” the third in the Christian Bale Caped Crusader trilogy. Directed by Christopher Nolan and shot in PIttsburgh, "The Dark Knight Rises" starred Tom Hardy as the hulking villain Bane.

The film gained local credit, too, for having then-Pittsburgh Steelers Hines Ward and Ben Roethlisberger in cameos.

M. Night Shyamalan wrote and directed “The Sixth Sense” (No. 3) using his hometown of Philadelphia as the backdrop for one of the great twist-endings in movie history.

Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette starred in the film, which was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.

The first “Avengers” movie (No. 2) shot scenes in Butler, just outside of Pittsburgh, but a lot of the work of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was done next door in Ohio.

Joss Whedon wrote and directed and literally everybody in the 2012 Marvel Cinematic Universe at the time was in it. The film grossed $1.5 billion worldwide.

At No. 1 is another Jonathan Demme film -- the one he shot before “Philadelphia.”

That would be "The Silence of the Lambs," starring Sir Anthony Hopkins in a career-defining role as the serial killing psychologist Dr. Hannibal Lector and Jodie Foster as FBI cadet Clarice Starling, who needs Lecter’s help to catch another serial killer.