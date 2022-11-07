x
Police warn of traffic concerns ahead of heavy metal concert at Hersheypark Stadium

Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take the stage Tuesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Members of Def Leppard, Poison, and Motley Crue pose during a 2019 press conference announcing the launch of the Stadium Tour featuring the three bands, along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Derry Township Police issued a warning about potential traffic concerns in and around Hersheypark Tuesday as Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett are slated to perform in Hersheypark Stadium.

The heavy metal "supershow" is expected to run from 4:30-11 p.m., according to police. Traffic before and after the show could get heavy, they say.

To help ease congestion, the entrance lane to Hersheypark and Hersheypark Stadium from northbound Park Boulevard at the intersection with Chocolate Way will be close off at 11 p.m. to help concert traffic make its way through Hershey, according to police.

All traffic for the concert will need to enter parking areas via Hersheypark Drive, police added.

The concert was originally set for 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. It was rescheduled for this year and is expected to go on as planned, despite recent reports of health problems for members of Motley Crue and Poison.

