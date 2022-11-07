Police warn of traffic concerns ahead of heavy metal concert at Hersheypark Stadium

Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take the stage Tuesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Derry Township Police issued a warning about potential traffic concerns in and around Hersheypark Tuesday as Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett are slated to perform in Hersheypark Stadium.

The heavy metal "supershow" is expected to run from 4:30-11 p.m., according to police. Traffic before and after the show could get heavy, they say.

To help ease congestion, the entrance lane to Hersheypark and Hersheypark Stadium from northbound Park Boulevard at the intersection with Chocolate Way will be close off at 11 p.m. to help concert traffic make its way through Hershey, according to police.

All traffic for the concert will need to enter parking areas via Hersheypark Drive, police added.