The gift of experience for Mother’s Day at Board & Brush

LANCASTER, Pa. — Board & Brush in Lancaster is offering families fun experiences this Mother’s Day weekend.

Participants will have the opportunity to utilize power tools, wood and décor to make unique pieces for loved ones.

“It’s really just a personalized gift that you can keep forever…and just knowing that it was made for someone that you really care about is really cool,” Samantha Young, studio manager at Board & Brush, said.

There are several events that will be available this weekend, including a Mother's Day gift workshop, a pick your project workshop and a free family-friendly picture frame workshop. All of the classes are for ages 5 and up and all participants must be registered for the project.

“We take any skill level, we take kids, you can be older, you can have an art degree but we will take you through the process step by step to create a project that you are proud to take home and say ‘I made that,’” said Emily Simmons, instructor at Board & Brush.