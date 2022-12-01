Morgan Wallen to perform at Hersheypark Stadium in May 2023

The country music star will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Thursday, May 18, 2023, as part of his "One Night At A Time World Tour."

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 30.

Morgan Wallen is making Hershey a stop as part of his international tour in 2023.

The country music star will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Thursday, May 18, 2023, as apart of his "One Night At A Time World Tour."

The tour will begin overseas in March with shows slated for stops in New Zealand and Australia before returning to the United States in April, and stopping in Hershey in May.

According to a press release, Wallen named the tour after one of his three new songs that are dropping tonight at midnight on “One Thing At A Time – Sampler.” The release says that the playlist will include “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” which pays homage to Wallen’s East Tennessee upbringing, and “Days That End In Why.”

These songs are supposed to serve as a sample of what's to come from his latest time in the studio.

Last year, Wallen's "Dangerous Tour" spanned 50 shows over 8 months across the United States.