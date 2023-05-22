Monster High Live will make 4-day stop at Hershey's GIANT Center in December

The live-stage production of the popular kids' TV and movie franchise will be in Hershey from December 28-31, Hershey Entertainment said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Monster High Live North American Tour will make a stop at Hershey's GIANT Center in December, Family Entertainment Live, Mattel and Hershey Entertainment announced.

The live stage production of the popular family show will perform in Hershey from December 28-31.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

"Produced by Family Entertainment Live and Full Stop Productions in association with Mattel, Monster High Live features fan-favorite monsters from the groundbreaking franchise in an all-new live show with electrifying music, clawesome dancing and friendship that never ends," Hershey Entertainment said in a press release. "In a fang-tastic storyline, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein get ready for the school's annual Monster Ball.

"Audiences will howl, clap, stomp and sing along to screamium tunes as these ghouls learn that the best fright of the year will be more spooktacular and fierce when they embrace their differences and all work together."

Monster High Live launches on the heels of the hugely popular TV movie, Monster High: The Movie, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award nominated live-action musical that debuted as the no. 1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon during its launch week.

In addition to the live-action film, Monster High, an animated series based on the Mattel IP, is currently airing on Nickelodeon.

Mattel first introduced Monster High in 2010 to celebrate the eerie-sistable chronicles of the children of legendary monsters, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time.

The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self.

Today, Monster High is back with a reimagined set of fabulous characters reflected in a new set of dolls, accessories, apparel, costumes and more inspired by the original ghouls for a new generation that embraces what makes them unique and rallies people everywhere to express themselves.