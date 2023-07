Heavy metal fans can enjoy Megadeth on Friday, Sept. 15 at Hollywood Casino.

The metal band will perform in Grantville on Friday, Sept. 15. They are expected to be joined by the band Biohazard.

Megadeth’s newest album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!," was released last September.