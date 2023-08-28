Meet the author of 'Milwaukee Deep' | FOX43 Book Club

Kirsten Hubbard aka Kirstie Croga is a Franklin County native, business owner, and author! Learn about her life as we take a look behind the pages.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Allow the FOX43 Book Club to introduce Kirsten Hubbard, a local author and business owner.

Hubbard is a Waynesboro native, who has always had an interest in writing and engaging with her community.

She worked in nonprofits before starting her own company about seven years ago called Ghost Writer LLC.

“I was able to arrange my life as such so that I can write every day and I get paid to practice, which is really nice. I own a company, we do writing, we do a lot of different types of writing, so I don’t necessarily write novels every day, but I do write every day,” Hubbard said.

Ghost Writer LLC is Hubbard’s effort to help non-profits like the ones she worked with in the past. The company offers services like grant writing, ghostwriting, social media or sponsorship packages, and even direct mail marketing.

Hubbard says it’s an opportunity to keep her skills fresh, while giving her a chance to travel and dive into passion projects, like her latest book 'Milwaukee Deep' an Ambrose Nobel novel.

The fictional tale has historical ties to Vieques, Puerto Rico, a real-life island that was once commandeered by the United States military and used as a weapons dump.

Hubbard writes under the pen name Kirstie Croga.

“I would love my name to be on it, but there is already a very successful young adult writer named Kirsten Hubbard, so I went through a lot of different combinations. Kirstie is my nickname, croga is actually Gaelic and it means a strong female warrior,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard is keeping busy, working on her second book of the Ambrose Nobel series, alongside an audiobook, a horror novel, and two screenplays.