Meek Mill's 'Expensive Pain' comes with a heavy cost

PHILADELPHIA — Meek Mill is back with his fifth solo studio album, "Expensive Pain."

This latest project from the Philadelphia rapper is his first full-length record since the 2018 Grammy-nominated “Championships,” which came out seven months after his release from prison.

The 18-track "Expensive Pain'' project features some of hip-hop’s brightest young stars such as Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Durk and R&B singer Kehlani.

Meek Mill stays true to form with gritty, sharp rhymes about street life and the mental trauma it carries.