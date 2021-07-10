x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Meek Mill's 'Expensive Pain' comes with a heavy cost

The 18-track project features some of hip-hop’s brightest young stars such as Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Durk and R&B singer Kehlani.
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Meek Mill poses for a portrait at the Roc Nation offices in New York on Sept. 22, 2021, to promote his upcoming album “Expensive Pain.” The Philadelphia rapper is planning a concert on Oct. 23 at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the new album. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — Meek Mill is back with his fifth solo studio album, "Expensive Pain." 

This latest project from the Philadelphia rapper is his first full-length record since the 2018 Grammy-nominated “Championships,” which came out seven months after his release from prison.

The 18-track "Expensive Pain'' project features some of hip-hop’s brightest young stars such as Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Durk and R&B singer Kehlani. 

Meek Mill stays true to form with gritty, sharp rhymes about street life and the mental trauma it carries. 

He expands his repertoire by experimenting with melodic rap — the sound currently dominating hip-hop — on songs like “On My Soul,” “We Slide” featuring Young Thug and “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe).”

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.