Marvel releases first 'Moon Knight' trailer, new Disney+ series starring Oscar Isaac

Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former soldier who struggles with multiple personalities and fighting his dark side.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for its new Disney+ series, "Moon Knight," starring Oscar Isaac.

Isaac, known for his roles in 2021's "Dune," and for voicing Gomez Addams in "The Addams Family" and "The Addams Family 2," will be starring as Marc Spector, a former Marine and CIA operative who struggles with multiple personalities, according to Marvel's website.

In the trailer, Spector encounters the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, and he is granted his powers. This only serves to further exacerbate Spector's mental illness, and the trailer shows him struggling to differentiate between real life and his dreams.

The trailer continues. Spector plays with a Rubik's cube and realizes he's been chained to the bed, forgetting he himself was the one who did so the night before.

Spector then visits a museum on ancient Egypt and comes across Ethan Hawke's character, a villain who encourages Spector to embrace his dark side. The trailer ends, showing Spector in the Moon Knight costume, beating someone up.

The "Moon Knight" character debuted in comic books in 1975, also according to Marvel's website. His superpowers originally came from the phases of the moon, but in recent versions of the character, his powers come through mortal instruments, like technology.

May Calamawy, Gaspard Ulliel, and Ethan Hawke co-star in the series, according to IMDB. The series is directed by Justin Benson, Mohamed Diab, and Aaron Moorhead, as well as George Clooney, for one episode.

The series premieres on March 30 on Disney+.