Marvel movie to be filmed in DC this year

WASHINGTON — Avengers assemble! This news that has been kept fairly Loki will have you guessing what super hero will be landing in the District soon.
Though a Banner was not posted with the news - we can say it is official. On Thorsday, officials with the D.C. Office Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) said that a Marvel movie will be filming in D.C. this year.
Who would have guessed that the nation's capital would land in the multiverse? Well, if you had at least one Buck on it - you would be looking at winnings right now.
The announcement was made at a presser hosted by Mayor Muriel Bowser's Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED); OCTFME Director LaToya Foster teased the filming.
“We have Marvel coming to Washington, D.C.,” Foster said. “I can’t give you too much about that but let me tell you, we’re going to have a huge Marvel film taking place right in downtown that you won’t want to miss out on.”
No additional information or clues were provided regarding the filming of the Marvel movie - including which film it could be or what hero could be walking the streets. But, people can now form their theories and Groot for their favorite characters to make an appearance in the area.
