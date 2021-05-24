Marvel releases 1st trailer for 'Eternals'

The superhero film opens in theaters Friday, Nov. 5.

INDIANAPOLIS — "So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think's gonna lead the Avengers?"

That question is sure to be answered in Marvel's "Eternals," which opens in theaters Friday, Nov. 5.

Marvel Studios released the official 2-minute teaser trailer for the upcoming superhero film Monday morning.

According to The Walt Disney Company, the film "features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants."

Recent Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") directed and co-wrote the film, alongside Patrick Burleigh.

"Eternals" features an ensemble cast, including:

Gemma Chan ("Crazy Rich Asians," "Humans") as Sersi

Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones," "Pompeii") as Dane Whitman

Salma Hayek ("Frida," "Grown Ups") as Ajak

Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta," "Widows") as Phastos

Angelina Jolie ("Girl, Interrupted," "Maleficent") as Thena

Barry Keoghan ("Dunkirk," "The Killing of a Sacred Deer") as Druig

Don Lee ("The Outlaws," "Train to Busan") as Gilgamesh

Richard Madden ("Cinderella," "Game of Thrones") as Ikaris

Lia McHugh ("American Woman," "Into the Dark") as Sprite

Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley," "The Big Sick") as Kingo

Lauren Ridloff ("Sound of Metal," "The Walking Dead") as Makkari

"Eternals" will be the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, following "Black Widow" (July 9) and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Sept. 3).

The film was originally scheduled to be released Nov. 6, 2020 and then Feb. 12, 2021 but was delayed both times due to the COVID-19 pandemic