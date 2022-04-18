Margaritaville Resort coming the Poconos

There are new plans for an old resort in the Poconos. An international brand is planning the development in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Parrotheads will soon have a place in the Poconos.

The lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett's music has plans for the Margaritaville Resort Village near Mount Pocono.

The resort will sit next door to Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

That's where Monroe County officials made the big announcement.

"A 1.3 billion dollar addition to the Pocono Mountains is an incredible addition to the already strong lineup of attractions that we already have," said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Christ Barrett of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau says the development is a turning point for the Poconos.

"It kind of gets me feeling, how did the people in my position feel when the Great Wolf announcement came about? When the Kalahari announcement came about? The Camelback announcement? It's the same excitement, adding another major attraction," said Barrett.

Margaritaville will move into the area once occupied by the historic Pocono Manor the site was to become a new resort called Pocono Springs before a fire destroyed the old resort in 2019.

Margaritaville not only renews plans for development but also resurrects the old resort.

Plans for the main hotel match the original plans for Pocono Manor when it was built in 1902.

"You know, historically, this is what we've always been and it evolved. You know how always things come around and here we are, it's great," said Comm. Sharon Laverdure (R).

The Margaritaville resort will also feature an RV park, restaurant, and swim-up bar along with some permanent housing.

Officials also used their announcement to make a pitch to Amtrak.

Margaritaville is willing to give some of its lands to the rail company if it builds a station there.

That would be further down the line than the current plans.

Margaritaville plans to break ground in 2023 and open in the middle of 2024.