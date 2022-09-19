The 2nd annual March For Life Rally takes place in Harrisburg

Pro-life state lawmakers and advocates gather at the Pennsylvania State Complex to rally for stricter abortion legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pro-life state legislators and activists from across the Commonwealth were at the Pennsylvania complex for the 2nd annual March For Life Rally to push for stricter abortion policies. It's their first rally held since the Dobb's decision overturned the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade.

In Pennsylvania, abortion is already banned after 24 weeks and women must wait 24 hours after counseling to receive the procedure.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, since 2020, there have been over 32,000 abortions in the across the Commonwealth, with only 18 clinics providing the service--and less than 20 percent of counties having any clinic at all.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March For Life, said she wants these restrictions even stricter and that the Dobb's decision gives the state more freedom and flexibility to protect life.

But many lawmakers, such as State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler, (D-184), said that this rally could put more women in danger.

"Even if efforts to make abortion illegal, are successful, even if that happens in Pennsylvania, that will not stop people from seeking an abortion at won't, people will continue to seek abortion care," said Fiedler, "and lives of birthing people and women will be lost because of that decision because of the legislature's decision to make a health care service. impossible for so many people out of reach for so many people in a safe way."

Fiedler and other state Democrats are holding a press conference simultaneously to the March For Life Rally, where they will be promoting new legislation protecting reproductive rights.

These bills include: a constitutional amendment protecting the right to an abortion and contraceptives, a bill that will prohibit cooperation with out-of-state criminal abortion investigations, and a "Protective Access to Abortion" package.