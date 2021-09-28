MagellanTV streaming service is offering one lucky viewer $2,400 to watch 24 paranormal documentaries in 24 hours

The documentary watcher will have 48 hours to complete their 24 hours of documentary watching, MagellanTV says.

YORK, Pa. — If you love paranormal documentaries, a streaming service has an enticing offer -- just in time for Halloween.

MagellanTV, the documentary streaming service, is offering $2,400 to one lucky recipient -- but that person has to watch 24 paranormal documentaries in 24 hours.

"MagellanTV is looking for one brave individual to watch 24 hours of paranormal documentaries and share about it via social media," the streaming service says on its website. "For completing the job, they'll receive $2,400 and a one-year membership to MagellanTV."

The streaming service is now accepting applications.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. EST on Oct. 11.

"If you’re not afraid of ghosts and are up for our spooky challenge, just fill out the application," MagellanTV says. "Tell us who you are, what social media platforms you’re active on, and a little bit about why you love (or DON’T love) the supernatural.

"As a documentary streaming service curated by filmmakers, MagellanTV is excited about its paranormal content and wants to share and see what other lovers of otherworldly happenings and ghost stories think."