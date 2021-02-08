'Madden NFL 22' player ratings revealed, game releases August 17

The player ratings for 'Madden NFL 22' have been revealed.

'Madden NFL 22' is set to release later this month, and the player ratings for the game have already been revealed.

The latest installment of the long-running 'Madden' series will feature only five players rated 99 overall at the outset of the season.

Those players are:

Of course, players could be added to the "99 club" based on performance throughout the NFL's regular season, as ratings are updated.

The next closest players ranked at 98 overall at the start of the season are:

The release of the ratings has become an annual tradition among NFL players, who often have their own take with what they should rated in the game:

Some teams even offer suggestions of corrections the creators of 'Madden NFL 22' can make:

'Madden NFL 22' will feature game modes such as Ultimate Team, Franchise Mode, The Yard, and Face of The Franchise.

The game will reportedly include changes to Franchise Mode, with enhancements to in-depth portions of the game like scouting and development included:

Face of The Franchise is also set to allow players more position flexibility, giving users the choice to play as a quarterback, wide receiver, running back or line backer, beginning this year.