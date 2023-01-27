Country star Luke Bryan to perform in Hersheypark Stadium this summer

Bryan will visit central Pennsylvania during his 36-city North American tour on July 13. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Country music star Luke Bryan will perform at Hersheypark Stadium this summer as part of his 36-city North American tour.

Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year, will visit Chocolate Town on July 13, Live Nation said.

He'll be joined by special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Connor Smith, Alan Springsteen, Hayley Williams and DJ Rock throughout the tour, which opens June 15 in Syracuse, New York.

Tickets for the Hershey show go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at LukeBryan.com.

"Throughout his career Bryan has invested in new artists by inviting them to join him on tour," his concert announcement said. "Through the years dozens of ones to watch have been a part of his trailblazing tours including Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Jon Langston, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green and many more."

Cultivating and mentoring new talent is also the reason he loves judging on "American Idol." He appreciates the journey and hard work it took to get him to where he is today, and he wants to open the door and lead the way by sharing his experiences as an artist and a businessman.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."

Ticket presale for Bryan’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan 31 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. For details go here.

Citi is the official card of the “Country On Tour.” Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

During his illustrious and decorated career, Bryan has worked diligently to build a highly active and loyal fan base one fan at a time. Much credit can be given to him and his team for creating unique concert opportunities for him to engage with and garner fans. No other country artist can boast multiple, highly successful events and tours like Bryan, including his Spring Break and Farm Tour tours, Crash My Playa events in Mexico, his ongoing headline engagements at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and his yearly headline tours, which have often included sold-out stadium shows.

In fact, Bryan has played for more than 13+ million fans since he began headlining in 2011.