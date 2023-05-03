Lineup for 2023 Hersheypark summer concert series announced

From county, pop to class rock, the 12 bands performing at Hersheypark Stadium this summer are sure to impress all age groups.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hersheypark Stadium summer concert season is about to kick off!

Featuring 12 concerts with a band for everyone, there is plenty to look forward to this coming summer!

Beginning Thursday, May 18 country music star Morgan Wallen will kick off the series on the One Thing At A Time World Tour with EARNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

The remaining lineup is as follows:

May 27 : Blink-182 with Turnstile and White Reaper

: Blink-182 with Turnstile and White Reaper July 1 : Zac Brown Band on the From The Fire Tour with King Calaway

: Zac Brown Band on the From The Fire Tour with King Calaway July 2 : Big Time Rush on the Can’t Get Enough Tour with MAX and JAX

: Big Time Rush on the Can’t Get Enough Tour with MAX and JAX July 13 : Luke Bryan on the Country on Tour 2023 with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock

: Luke Bryan on the Country on Tour 2023 with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock July 28 : Jason Aldean on the Highway Desperado Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver

: Jason Aldean on the Highway Desperado Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver Aug. 4 : 2023 Outlaw Music Festival

: 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Aug. 5 : Pantera with Lamb of God

: Pantera with Lamb of God Aug. 10 : The Chicks on The Chicks World Tour 2023 with Ben Harper

: The Chicks on The Chicks World Tour 2023 with Ben Harper Aug. 11 : Guns N’ Roses

: Guns N’ Roses Aug. 27 : Nickelback on the Get Rollin’ Tour with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

: Nickelback on the Get Rollin’ Tour with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross Sep. 9: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top on the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with Uncle Kracker

Hersheypark Stadium prohibits bags inside the venue that exceed 5”x 8”x 1” for guest safety. Hand clutches, wristlets and small purses are permitted subject to search but may not exceed the size limit.

The park is a cashless venue and accepts all major credit and debit cards.

Guests who may not have credit or debit cards can convert cash to prepaid VISA debit cards at one of two Cash-to-Card kiosks located under the East and West grandstands.

There is no fee for loading cash onto a card at the kiosks.