Light Up New Oxford Returns this December, bringing joy to residents of Adams County

This holiday season, we could all use just a little bit of light! In fact some of the best holiday lights in the Keystone state are right here in South Central Penn.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — For the second year in a row, the Light Up New Oxford holiday decorating contest is back, the Adams County borough's Chamber of Commerce announced.

The contest, which was officially launched in December of 2020, was intended to bring joy and light during one of the toughest years in recent memory.

One year later, the mission is the same, its organizers say.

“It’s still been a rough year, even with COVID and everything," says Michaela Shaffer, Director of Membership and Marketing for the New Oxford Chamber of Commerce. "It’s a fun thing for families to do together and go vote for their favorite houses.”

Light up New Oxford is a self-driving tour, and the tour guide is available on the Facebook event page and on the Chamber of Commerce Website.

You can also pick up a physical copy at the Chamber office during the week.

Once the tour has been completed, participants are encouraged to cast votes for favorite homes and businesses on the Light Up New Oxford website.

However, if you would like to vote in person, you can do so at the chamber.

There are two decorating divisions: Residential and Business. Prizes are valued at $200, $100, and $50 to the residential winners, and there will also be a prize awarded to the winner of the business division.

While the event does get competitive, Shaffer says that it serves as a great reminder of how special the holiday season is.