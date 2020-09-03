Led Zeppelin wins latest court battle in fight over 'Stairway to Heaven'

A federal appeals court restored a jury verdict that found the band did not steal "Stairway to Heaven" from the band Spirit's 1968 song "Taurus."

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court has restored a jury verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not steal “Stairway to Heaven."

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed the major win Monday to the classic rockers and dealt a blow to the estate of Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit.

The estate claimed that the 1971's “Stairway to Heaven” was lifted from Spirit's 1968 song “Taurus.”

A previous decision had granted Wolfe's estate a new trial, saying that jurors should have heard the recordings of the two songs, and that a judge gave them incorrect instructions.