Led Zeppelin wins latest court battle in fight over 'Stairway to Heaven'

A federal appeals court restored a jury verdict that found the band did not steal "Stairway to Heaven" from the band Spirit's 1968 song "Taurus."
LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court has restored a jury verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not steal “Stairway to Heaven." 

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed the major win Monday to the classic rockers and dealt a blow to the estate of Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit. 

The estate claimed that the 1971's “Stairway to Heaven” was lifted from Spirit's 1968 song “Taurus.” 

A previous decision had granted Wolfe's estate a new trial, saying that jurors should have heard the recordings of the two songs, and that a judge gave them incorrect instructions. 

Monday's decision rejected both arguments.  