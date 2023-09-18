8-week-long Lebanon Valley Fall Libations Trail returns

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Visit Lebanon Valley Fall Libations Trail is back this fall.
For eight weeks, locals and visitors can travel to nearly 17 participating breweries, pubs and restaurants in the community.
With a mobile passport, travelers can log their stops on the trail and receive points to win prizes including a libations decal, a coaster set and a libations trucker hat.
To access the passport and get stared on your journey, click here.
This beer trail highlights staples and hidden gems in the Lebanon Valley region. Organizers say it's also a great opportunity to support local businesses and boost the local economy.
Participating stops include:
- Blue Bird Inn
- Funck’s Restaurant
- Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery
- Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery
- Mick’s All-American Pub
- Mount Gretna Hideaway
- Quentin Tavern
- Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen
- Rotunda Brew Pub
- Rotunda Restaurant & Brewery
- Schaylor Brewing Co.
- Seven Cuz Beer Store
- Snitz Creek Brewery
- Snitz Creek Brewery at Fort Indiantown Gap
- The Gin Mill
- The Union Beer House
- Under the Bridge Hard Cider
The Fall Libations Trail runs from Sept. 16 to Nov. 11.