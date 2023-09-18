8-week-long Lebanon Valley Fall Libations Trail returns

The Fall Libations Trail runs from Sept. 16 to Nov. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Visit Lebanon Valley Fall Libations Trail is back this fall.

For eight weeks, locals and visitors can travel to nearly 17 participating breweries, pubs and restaurants in the community.

With a mobile passport, travelers can log their stops on the trail and receive points to win prizes including a libations decal, a coaster set and a libations trucker hat.

To access the passport and get stared on your journey, click here.

This beer trail highlights staples and hidden gems in the Lebanon Valley region. Organizers say it's also a great opportunity to support local businesses and boost the local economy.

Participating stops include:

Blue Bird Inn

Funck’s Restaurant

Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery

Mick’s All-American Pub

Mount Gretna Hideaway

Quentin Tavern

Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen

Rotunda Brew Pub

Rotunda Restaurant & Brewery

Schaylor Brewing Co.

Seven Cuz Beer Store

Snitz Creek Brewery

Snitz Creek Brewery at Fort Indiantown Gap

The Gin Mill

The Union Beer House

Under the Bridge Hard Cider