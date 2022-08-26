Largest dinosaur exhibit in America comes to York

Jurassic Quest will be at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center for one weekend only.

YORK, Pa. — Dinosaurs were extinct long before humans roamed the Earth, but this weekend is your chance to get up close and personal with the prehistoric beasts.

Jurassic Quest will be at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center from Aug. 26 to 28.

The indoor experience includes life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, real fossils, photo opportunities, and more.

"Basically, Jurassic Quest is filled with educational encounters," Brainy Beth, dinosaur trainer, said. "We pride ourselves on educating families and communities and I think that prehistoric science, things like basic paleontology, would be considered a gateway science."

There are also interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and "The Quest," a new scavenger hunt-style mission for guests to complete.

The whole family is welcome at this event. Even the littlest explorers have a place at 'Triceratots,' a soft play area for young children.

Kids under two get in for free. Tickets start at $19. There are a variety of ticket types to choose from, from entry-only to unlimited activities. Attendees can also purchase tickets for individual attractions on-site.