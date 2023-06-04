Lancaster Rec Commission beer garden to open in Musser Park on June 22

The beer garden will be open from 4-10 p.m. on weekdays, 1-10 p.m. on Satrudays and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Proceeds help fund Lancaster Rec programs and scholarships.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Recreation Commission announced the the final stop on its spring and summer beer garden fundraising series will be held from Friday, June 22 to Friday, July 1 at Lancaster's Musser Park.

Beer Gardens will offer beverages in a fenced in area, and food vendors will be onsite, offering delectable bites to pair with local brews.

Proceeds raised will fund recreation programming and youth scholarships, the Lancaster Rec said.

These family-friendly, pet-friendly beer gardens are for the betterment of the community, according to Lancaster Rec.

“Imagine visiting the park, enjoying our green spaces in the beer garden and in doing so, helping give a child a scholarship for ballet or football," said Lancaster Rec executive director Heather Dighe.

The Lancaster Recreation Commission’s mission is to provide quality and affordable recreation and learning opportunities to Lancaster residents. Operating since 1909, they have provided neighborhood-based recreation and learning opportunities for all ages –with an emphasis on affordable programs for children at schools, parks and playgrounds.