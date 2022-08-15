Lancaster Rec beer gardens will return to three city parks this fall

Proceeds raised will fund recreation programming, youth scholarships and green infrastructure improvements, Lancaster Rec said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Recreation Commission announced Monday that it is bringing back outdoor beer gardens at three public parks this fall.

The announcement said that proceeds from the beer gardens will benefit the Lancaster Rec Foundation and the Lancaster City Department of Public Works.

"Lancaster Beer Gardens will travel to three Lancaster City Parks – Musser, Reservoir, and Buchanan– and run Wednesday through Sunday for three weeks in September, with a rotating park location each week," Lancaster Rec said.

The hours will be from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, please visit: www.lancasterrec.org/beergardens.

Partnering with Tellus 360, Lancaster Beer Gardens offers beverages to parkgoers in a fenced area. Admission is free and Lancaster Beer Gardens is open to the public. Food vendors will be onsite, offering delectable bites to pair with local brews.

Proceeds raised will fund recreation programming, youth scholarships and green infrastructure improvements in local parks.

The program is modeled after Philadelphia’s Parks on Tap program, which hosts a traveling beer garden with the goal of philanthropy and community building.

These family-friendly, pet-friendly beer gardens are for the betterment of the community.

“Imagine visiting the park, enjoying our green spaces in the beer garden and in doing so, helping give a child a scholarship for ballet or helping plant a new tree," said Heather Dighe, Executive Director of Lancaster Rec.