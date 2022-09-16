Lancaster County farm opens fall attractions for family fun

There are more than 60 farm-fun activities and rides, including trains, go-karts, flashlight mazes and live music at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm.

LANCASTER, Pa. — With fall just around the corner, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking season is quickly approaching as well.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, officially kicked off its fall season Friday.

There are more than 60 farm-fun activities and rides, including trains, go-karts, flashlight mazes and live music throughout the season.

Officials say it's good fun for the whole family.

"We try to provide an environment for families to come, for the community to come have a good time, grow together as a family," said Dylan Coleman, a project manager for Cherry Crest Adventure Farm. "If you haven't been here before, Lancaster County is a great place to visit."

Visitors can also check out some of the popular returning attractions, including the discovery barn. It's home to a popular baby chicks hatchery, as well as other interactive farm displays.

Tickets range anywhere from $21.95 to $33.95 throughout October and November.