Lancaster Barnstormers host 'Three-peat Thursday' event to celebrate Clipper Magazine Stadium's recent 'best ballpark' win

Tickets to Thursday night's game against the High Point Rockers cost $3, and featured craft beer's at the stadium's beer garden will also cost just 3 bucks.

To celebrate their home stadium having recently been voted "Best MLB Partner League Ballpark" for the third straight year by Baseball Digest, the Lancaster Barnstormers announced a special promotion for their home game on Thursday.

As part of a "Three-peat Thursday" celebration, tickets to the Barnstormers game against the High Point Rockers will cost just $3.

Featured craft beers at Clipper Magazine Stadium's Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck will also cost just $3, the team said in a press release.

Clipper Magazine Stadium beat out 47 other ballparks to win the Baseball Digest fan ballot for the third straight year, the team announced in June.

Opened in 2005, the home of the Barnstormers hosts 66 Atlantic League games this season, along with a variety of other events.

The stadium is filled with many amenities and features, such as a state of the art Kids Park with inflatables and a carousel, a special dugout for nursing mothers, a picnic area catered by Hess Barbecue, the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck, and a "backyard" viewing area where fans can play lawn games like cornhole while watching baseball.

There is also an Outdoor Experience area down the right field line, with table games like Jenga, and a suite level that includes a vintage pinball machine arcade.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our year-round staff, our sponsors, community partners, ownership and the fans," Barnstormers president and general manager Mike Reynolds said after the stadium's victory was announced last month. "A special shout out to our incredible event staff and volunteer program through the United Way of Lancaster County that work hard to provide the best experience to all visitors of Clipper Magazine Stadium year-round.