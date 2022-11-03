Broadway, TV and film star Kristin Chenoweth to appear at Shippensburg University's Luhrs Center

The Emmy and Tony award-winning star will sing songs from her new album during the performance, set for March 24.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Broadway, television and film star Kristen Chenoweth will perform at Shippensburg University's Luhrs Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 24, the school announced Friday.

Chenoweth will sing songs from her new album, "For The Girls," along with Broadway selections and other favorites.

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $79, and are available by calling (717) 477-SHOW (7469) or visiting luhrscenter.com.

Chenweth, an Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer, has a career that spans television, film, voicework and the stage. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies" in 2009, and captured a Tony Award for her role in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

She was also nominated for a Tony for her portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway show "Wicked" in 2004.

Chenoweth has also been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.”

In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked,” which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

Chenoweth recently co-starred in Apple TV+’s acclaimed musical-comedy series “Schmigadoon!” alongside Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and Ariana DeBose. For her role as Mildred Layton, Chenoweth received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Last year, Chenoweth released her latest Holiday/Christmas album “HAPPINESS is…Christmas!.” Filled with holiday classics both old and new, it starts off with a Christmas adaptation of the Peanuts favorite "Happiness Is.." appropriately moving into "Christmastime."

The 12-song set shows Kristin in a festive but classy light as she rings in the best time of year.

Chenoweth was seen starring alongside Stephan James and JK Simmons in the STXfilms sports drama “National Champions.” Previously in 2020, Chenoweth starred in the Netflix film “Holidate,” voiced the character Daisy in the HBO Max film “The Witches,” and hosted the Food Network competition series “Candy Land.”

Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. She released “The Art of Elegance,” her album of American Songbook classics via Concord Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Current Jazz and Traditional Jazz charts, and #1 on Amazon’s Vocal Pop chart.

Chenoweth recently starred in the second season of NBC’s hit comedy series “Trial & Error,” receiving critical acclaim for her performance as Heiress Lavinia Peck-Foster. She was seen in the Starz original series “American Gods,” where she reunited with executive producer Bryan Fuller in the role of Easter.

Other notable television roles include appearances in “The West Wing,” Disney’s “Descendants” and “The Muppets.”

In film, Chenoweth voiced the role of Gabi in the hit animated film “Rio 2” and Fifi, Snoopy’s beloved French poodle in "The Peanuts Movie." She starred in the indie teen drama entitled "Hard Sell" and additional film credits have included “The Boy Next Door,” “Deck the Halls,” “Twelve Men of Christmas,” “Four Christmases,” “RV,” “Bewitched,” “The Pink Panther,” “Hit & Run” and “Family Weekend.”

She also starred in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” as Velma Von Tussle in December 2016. Chenoweth voiced the role of Princess Skystar in Lionsgate/Hasbro’s “My Little Pony: The Movie,” and can also be heard in the Sony Pictures animated film “The Star.”

The Luhrs Performing Arts Center is located at 475 Lancaster Drive on the campus of Shippensburg University.