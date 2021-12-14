KoЯn to perform at Hershey's Giant Center in March 2022

One of the founding members of the nu metal genre in the 1990's, KoЯn will be joined by special guests Chevelle and Code Orange at the March 15 show.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of 1990s-era nu metal rejoice!

KoЯn, one of the music genre's founding members, will bring its head-banging sound to Hershey's Giant Center next year, with special guests Chevelle and Code Orange, according to Hershey Entertainment.

The show is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Fronted by lead vocalist Jonathan Davis, KoЯn was formed in 1993 in Bakersfield, California. They hit their artistic peak in 1998 and 1999, when their albums "Follow the Leader" and "Issues" both debuted at No. 1 on the BIllboard Top 200.

Next year's show is part of a 19-stop tour to support the release of their latest studio album, "Requiem," which is due to be released in February 2022.