More signs of spring: Knoebels opens this weekend, celebrating 96th season of family fun in Central Pa.

The place billed as “America's largest free-admission amusement park” is ready to welcome guests back this weekend near Elysburg.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — A lot of behind-the-scenes work has been underway over the past several weeks at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg.

The popular spot in central PA is celebrating its 96th season.

Opening weekend details:

Saturday (Noon to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (Noon to 6 p.m.)



Open weekends, then daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day Other Spring/Early Summer Events: May 7 – Scout Day (discount scout ride pass, special scout patch, and family and friends meal) May 8 – Mother’s Day (free family photo and corsage for mom) May 21 – Armed Forces Day (free ride pass for active duty, retired, and veteran U.S. military) June 5 – Autism Awareness Day (scavenger hunt, family and friends meal, community organizations, sensory-friendly areas)



CLICK HERE for days/hours of operation and special events. Also at Knoebels' website, learn about employment opportunities this season!

Admission details:

Free Admission





Free Parking





Free Entertainment





Free Picnic Facilities

Our Ryan Leckey caught up with the Knoebels crew on Thursday, April 28, 2022, showcased some of the fun to be found this season, including new tasty eats. “Stony Gables” is just one of many spots to visit. It’s a former cottage on the property that now sells loads of sweet treats, including fudge and so much more! Still hungry? Lots of other new foods are being whipped up for this season.

New park foods for 2022

Dippable Fudge (Stony Gables)

Mango Orange Salad (Alamo Restaurant)

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Oasis Pizza)

Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake

Corndogs (International Food Court)

Fried Cheese on a Stick (International Food Court)

Street Corn (Backyard BBQ)

Bella Burger (Phoenix Junction Steakhouse)

Nitro Cold Brew (Starbucks)

Ice Cream Blast (Old Mill Shake Shack)

Potbelly Sandwich (Potato Barn)

If you’re looking to spend a few days at the resort in Elysburg, camping could also be a fun option for your family to explore.

Campground facts:

600 campsites, cabins and efficiency units for guests who want to extend their stay.



Guests love the convenience of camping next to the park



Lake Glory, a sister campground, is about 5 miles away Picturesque setting Shuttle from the campground to park



Campers can visit Knoebels’ Three Ponds Golf Course for a discounted rate

New smartphone app:

Knoebels launched a new smartphone app that helps you plan your day at the park, navigate ride times, shop for tickets, and more! Search the keyword “Knoebels” in the app store on your smartphone.

More details on the rides:

Many of your favorite Knoebels rides still exist for every thrill-seeker ranging from the park’s 100+ year Grand Carousel to a fairly new fast and fun rollercoaster called the “Tornado.”

The ride debuted in October 2021, so it’s still a new activity to explore for many.