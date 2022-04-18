KIDZ BOP LIVE is coming to Hershey's Giant Center on August 3

The top-selling kids' music act will visit Chocolate Town as part of its brand new, 28-city summer tour, "KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022."

HERSHEY, Pa. — KIDZ BOP LIVE will return to Hershey's Giant Center on Wednesday, August 3, according to Hershey Entertainment.

The top-selling kids' music act will visit Chocolate Town as part of its brand new, 28-city summer tour, "KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022." The highly anticipated concert is in partnership with Live Nation.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Families can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids (Egan, Layla, Dominic and Camille) as they perform today’s biggest hits live, including “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.”

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 will be the best KIDZ BOP show yet with tons of fun surprises and the fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage to a mashup of Y2K hits.

KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.