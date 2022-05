Lamar, who hasn't released an album since 2017, released his newest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on May 13, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA — Kendrick Lamar has announced is he'll be performing in Washington, DC and Philadelphia in August as part of his "The Big Steppers Tour 2022."

Lamar, who hasn't released an album since 2017, released his newest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on May 13, 2022.

The tour will also feature artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.