Comedian Kathleen Madigan will perform at Hershey Theatre on Sept. 14

HERSHEY, Pa. — American comedian Kathleen Madigan will take the stage at Hershey Theatre in September as part of her "Boxed Wine and Tiny Banjos" tour, Hershey Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, Hershey Entertainment said.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Madigan is a 33-year standup comedy veteran who shows no signs of slowing down. The St. Louis native has risen from performing in comedy clubs to selling out shows at marquee theaters. She has squeezed in over 40 appearances on late-night talk shows and multiple comedy specials on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO.

Madigan also hosts a popular weekly podcast, “Madigan's Pubcast," which currently has over 3 million downloads on all streaming outlets.