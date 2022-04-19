Jurassic World Live will bring animatronic dinosaur stage show to Hershey's Giant Center in November

The film's unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where dinosaurs still roam.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that "brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans," will return to Hershey's Giant Center in November, Hershey Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The live-action, animatronic, dinosaur-themed show will stop in Hershey from Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 26, but Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customers can buy advance tickets starting today, Hershey Entertainment said.

Ticket prices start at $18 and will be available through Ticketmaster.

"With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery, where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage," Hershey Entertainment said in a press release. "The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers."

Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.