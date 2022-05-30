National Drive-In Movie Day is June 6: Here are theaters near you

You can celebrate the anniversary of the first drive-in movie theater by checking out a theater near you.

Editor's note: The above video is from May 2020.

On June 6, 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened its lot.

The phenomenon quickly caught on, and nearly 90 years later, movie-goers still enjoy the experience.

Now, there is even National Drive-In Movie Day to celebrate the tradition.

Here are some local park-in theaters near you where you can commemorate the anniversary:

Haar's Drive-In Theater: Featuring a snack bar, free tickets for children under five years of age and one-price double features, Haar's is a great example of a local theater perfect for the drive-in experience. Tickets are purchased online and presented to the wireless scanner on-site for touchless admission.

Cumberland Drive-In Theatre: A 70-year staple of Newville, this theater is described as a great place for families with small children. Among its other features, kids are able to enjoy the playground until the show begins. Viewers can also purchase a VIP card to get 25% off movies.

Bengies Drive-In Theatre: Boasting the biggest movie theater screen in the U.S. and triple features nearly every Friday and Saturday, Bengies in Maryland packs value into its tickets. Patrons can sign up for their mailing list to receive email and/or text alerts about the theater and what will be playing next. Bengies also hosts events such as dusk-to-dawn shows and scout camp-ins.

Drive-in theaters have seen a resurgence as an option for entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The theaters thrived while providing entertainment people could enjoy from the safety of their own cars.

All theaters are open rain or shine.