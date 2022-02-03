Legendary rockers Journey will perform in Hershey's Giant Center on March 4

They'll be joined by special guest Toto when they stop in Hershey as part of their "Freedom Tour 2022."

HERSHEY, Pa. — The legendary rock band Journey will perform at Hershey's Giant Center next month as part of its "Freedom Tour 2022," Hershey Entertainment announced this week.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be joined by special guest Toto at the show, which will take place March 4 in the Giant Center.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The “Freedom Tour 2022” begins February 22 in Pittsburgh, Pa. and makes stops in Los Angeles, Detroit, Hershey, and more before wrapping May 11 in Hartford, CT.

Toto, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone, will join Journey on all tour dates.

One of rock's most legendary bands, Journey will draw heavily from its catalog of chart-topping hits, which includes "Separate Ways," "Faithfully," "Lights," "Any Way You Want It," and, of course "Don't Stop Believin'."

Journey features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboards, backing vocals) and Deen Castronovo (drums, backing vocals).

“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being -- on stage!” said Schon in a press release. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.”

Toto’s Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams share, “We are looking forward to staging 40 shows with Journey across the U.S. Most of the guys are lifelong friends, and it'll be a pleasure to spend quality time together. Can't wait to get back out on the road in the coming weeks.”