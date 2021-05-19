Jonas Brothers will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 24

The global superstar trio will be joined by country music sensation Kelsea Bellerini, Hershey Entertainment announced Wednesday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Entertainment announced Wednesday that Jonas Brothers will return to Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 24 as part of their "Remember This" tour.

They'll be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.Ticketmaster.com.

The pop superstars are back on the road after a successful "Happiness Begins" tour in 2019 that sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed over $120 million dollars.

This time, the brothers are guaranteeing happiness is back and that fans are going to remember this with their 2021 “Remember This” tour.

Ballerini, a multi-platinum country music star, will join the brothers out on the road this summer.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini," the group said. "If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon."

The concert is the latest addition to a full summer/fall lineup at Hersheypark Stadium and GIANT Center that also includes scheduled performances by the Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Phish, Dead & Co., the Hella Mega Tour, Maroon 5, James Taylor, and Rod Stewart.