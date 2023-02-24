Jerry Seinfeld will bring his new standup routine to Hershey Theatre this summer

The TV star, comedian and author will perform two shows in the theater on Friday, July 7. Here's how to get tickets.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform two shows at the Hershey Theatre this summer, his touring company and Hershey Entertainment announced.

The shows will be at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, according to JS Touring.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life, Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine during his first visit to Hershey in three years.

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what would become the most successful comedy series in television history: “Seinfeld.”

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written and produced movies (“Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), wrote three best-selling books (“Is this Anything?,” “Seinlanguage” and “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book”) and authored a children’s book (“Halloween”).

Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film “Unfrosted” and continues performing nationally and internationally.