Comedian and former late-night host Jay Leno will perform at Hershey Theatre

Leno spent more than 20 years as host of "The Tonight Show." He'll perform in Hershey on Nov. 17. Here's how to get tickets.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Comedian and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno will perform at Hershey Theater on Friday, Nov. 17, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business,” Leno’s late-night television ratings domination includes two decades as the host of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Leno currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series “Jay Leno’s Garage,” now in its seventh season. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history.

The show is an outgrowth of the “Jay Leno’s Garage” YouTube channel, which Leno produces, garnering several Emmy Awards and nominations.

Leno is currently hosting “You Bet Your Life,” a comedy game show co-hosted by his longtime Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks and features strangers teaming up to answer a series of trivia questions with the goal of winning thousands of dollars.