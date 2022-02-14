Jason Aldean to perform at 2022 York State Fair

Aldean's Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour will hit the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Sunday, July 31st at 8:00 p.m.

The York State Fair on Monday announced the first edition to its 2022 concert lineup: country music entertainer Jason Aldean.

Aldean's Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour will take the Grandstand Stage at 8 p.m. on July 31, the Fair announced. He'll be joined by special guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan.

A three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, Aldean has been at the forefront of experimental country music, bring in elements of hard rock ("Hicktown"), hip-hop ("Dirt Road Anthem") and R&B ("Burnin' It Down).

His ninth studio album, "9," debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart when it was released in 2019. Known as one of country music's elite headliners, Aldean's past tours are nearing legendary status as he is one of the first few acts in the genre to sell out multiple stadiums and venues.

Barrett, who will join Aldean as one of the opening acts, is also making a name for herself as one of Nashville's trend-setters. Her record-breaking hit "I Hope" topped the charts for a massive 27-week stretch in 2020. It was the first debut single by a solo female artist to top the Country radio charts since 2017 and made her the youngest artist with a #1 debut at Country radio in over two decades.

Barret has won the ACM New Artist of the Year along with accolades from the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.



Morgan will be opening the show. He signed onto Aldean's Night Train Records label after penning several songs for Aldean.

Tickets for Jason Aldean's Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour at the York State Fair go on sale on Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. and range in price from $55.50 to $85.50.