Country music superstar Jason Aldean will perform at Hersheypark Stadium this summer

HERSHEY, Pa. — Country music superstar Jason Aldean will make a stop in Hershey this summer as part of his "Highway Desperado" Tour.

The American Country Music Artist of the Decade will perform in Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, July 28, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

Aldean's latest tour will visit 41 cities, including Hershey. Mitchel Tenpenny will serve as direct support for Aldean on tour alongside openers Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum entertainer has 27 no. 1 singles, 15 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold.

“Macon, Georgia,” his tenth studio album released last year, features 20 new songs and an additional ten live tracks, earning praise from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, E! News, and more.

This will be Aldean's second visit to Central Pennsylvania in less than a year. He performed a sold-out show at the York State Fair in July 2022.