Janet Jackson announces summer tour, new album

Janet Jackson is hitting the road this summer with a North American tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced.

Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour will be in support of a new album of the same name, which will be released later this year, the announcement said.

The tour will include music from her 12 multi-platinum albums as well as a special performance of "Rhythm Nation 1814," which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

The tour kicks off in Miami on June 24 and will hit several major cities across North America, including New York's legendary Madison Square Garden and Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Central Pennsylvania fans of Ms. Jackson are in luck; her tour will make stops in Washington, D.C. (July 7), Philadelphia (July 9), and Pittsburgh (July 10).

Tickets will go on sale starting Thursday on LiveNation.com.

During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Jackson talked about the inspiration for the album ad tour name.

"Black diamond, it's the toughest of the stones, of the diamonds to cut," she said. "It's hard to hurt, to destroy. In my recent years I've come to realize that I'm incredibly strong."

European dates and more will be announced later.