Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26

The facility, located in Cornwall, Lebanon County, offers multiple snow tubing lanes for adults and kids, as well as food and drinks.

CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26.

Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.

It will be open from noon-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 27-30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Click here to see Iron Valley Tubing's regular operating hours, which will begin in January.

The facility began its seasonal snowmaking last week. Iron Valley said it needs several days of below-freezing temperatures (preferably 28 degrees or colder) to make snow and have it stick to the hill.

Iron Valley Tubing features multiple adult lanes, kiddie lanes, 130 feet of drop, 900 feet of total run & tow lifts to get tubers back to the top of its hills.

Visitors must reserve a time and pre-purchase tickets online before arriving at Iron Valley. Tickets are good for two hours of tubing.