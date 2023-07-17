Interactive hands-on learning at Hershey Gardens Zoology Zone

Hershey Gardens is continuing summertime fun activities with Marvelous Mondays in the Children’s Garden and the Zoology Zone Interactive Cart.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Gardens is continuing summertime fun activities with Marvelous Mondays in the Children’s Garden and the Zoology Zone Interactive Cart. The activities include hands-on learning experiences that are suitable for all ages.

The Zoology Zone Interactive Cart gives children the opportunity to explore and touch live small reptiles, arthropods and insects. Deceased butterfly specimens will also help children learn about the parts of the butterfly and their lifecycle.

“The Zoology Zone has a bunch of different insects, reptiles and amphibians for guests to look at, which allows guests to get an even more up close and personal experience with our animals,” said Jody Davey, manager of conservatory habitats at Hershey Gardens.

The interactive cart can be found outside the Educational and Horticultural Wing of the Conservatory from Monday - Thursday, 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The activity will run from now until Aug. 17. Volunteers include teens who are able to provide in-depth details about the different species on the cart.

Marvelous Mondays in the Children’s Garden focus on different topics each week. This week will focus on pollinators with Planet Bee Foundation. The lesson teaches kids the importance of pollinators in the ecosystem through activities and crafts.

Marvelous Mondays in the Children’s Garden are held every Monday now through Monday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Kids can explore the Children’s Garden while discovering nature, creating crafts and enjoying entertainment. Each week brings a different theme, special guest and craft included in admission.

