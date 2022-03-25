x
Imagine Dragons returning to Hersheypark Stadium

The group will be joined by special guest Macklemore and Kings Elliot.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Dan Reynolds, of Imagine Dragons, performs at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HERSHEY, Pa. — Imagine Dragons is returning to Hersheypark Stadium.

The Grammy Award-winning rock band will headline a concert in Hershey on Friday, Aug. 12. as a part of its Mercury World Tour.

The group will also be joined by special guest Macklemore and Kings Elliot.

The show is apart of 20 stops the band will make that celebrates the release of their latest album, "Mercury - Act 1." It will be Imagine Dragons' biggest North American tour to date.

It will be the first time the band has played in Hershey since June of 2018.

For more information, you can visit the Hershey Entertainment website here.

