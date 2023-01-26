IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year

The 21st Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun.

Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses.

“There’s a team of 13 carvers here from Jeannette, Pennsylvania, and they will be carving the ice sculptures most of tonight and tomorrow night,” said Samuel Thrust, president of Downtown Chambersburg.

The ribbon ceremony kicks off at 5 p.m. tonight, where 102 ice sculptures will be placed around downtown Chambersburg. Thrust said every year, the festival grows in the number of people who come out and the sculptures made by carvers.

“We keep adding different things to the event; this year we added a 20-truck food truck festival to Saturday and Sunday and also a chicken wing eating competition to pair off with our pepper eating competition,” said Thrust.

Getting through the winter blues isn’t the only objective for the Chambersburg IceFest. Thrust said for him, it’s making sure their small businesses make it through the winter months and continue to make sales.

“Having these added people joining in celebrating as a community and seeing beautiful art, but it’s also making sure there are a couple of thousand people down here each day for our businesses to make some sales,” said Thrust.