Hundreds gather for opening night of 12th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival

More than 20 hot air balloons are expected to take flight throughout the weekend during the second-largest balloon festival on the East Coast.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIRD IN HAND, Pa. — The Lancaster County skyline will be a little more colorful this weekend, as the 12th Annual Lancaster Balloon Festival returned to Leacock Township on Thursday.

Gusting winds prevented balloonists from taking flight on opening day; however, many festival goers still look forward to seeing dozens of balloons dot the Lancaster skyline later this weekend.

“This is our first time, so we’re really excited to see the balloons go up," said Cammy Burtner, who traveled from Maryland to see the festival.

“It’s quite majestic," said Bruce Mowday, the festival organizer. "The balloons are quiet, but you hear them roaring every now and again. One, two, five, twenty balloons are flying out of here.”

More than 20 hot air balloons are expected to take flight throughout the weekend during the second-largest balloon festival on the East Coast. Over the years, Mowday said the festival has drawn visitors from all across Pennsylvania and beyond.

“We have buses come in from the Virginias, from the Carolinas, from New York State," said Mowday. "Hotels in the area are very booked at the moment.”

The tourism translates to additional revenue for local businesses that cater during the balloon festival.

“We pretty much sell out every time. Like, we think we bring more, and we always sell out," said Austin Wilson, who manages Albie's Burger Truck at the balloon festival. "So, if you want the food, you better get it early.”

As balloonists light up the night sky, festival goers and organizers alike hope to see them take flight during the day and be seen for miles across Lancaster County.

“Even if you’re not at the festival grounds and you live in the surrounding areas, you’ll still get a pretty cool show from the backyard," said Mowday.