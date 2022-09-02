How to watch this year's Oscar nominees

Thirty-eight feature films were nominated at the 94th Academy Awards. Here is how to watch each of them.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-eight feature films were nominated at the 94th Academy Awards across 20 categories.

Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" led the way with 12 nominations, but 17 films can also call themselves official Oscar nominees with their sole recognition.

Here is how to watch all of the feature-length films nominated this year:

"The Power of the Dog"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominees: 12 (Best Picture, Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Actor in a Leading Role (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kirsten Dunst), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Production Design)

Synopsis: Based on the 1967 novel, the western drama follows a brazen rancher (Cumberbatch), who ridicules his brother’s (Plemons) new wife (Dunst) and her effeminate son (Smit-McPhee) as a defense mechanism to his own secrets.

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

"Dune"

Returning to theaters Friday, Feb. 11; streaming on HBO Max beginning Thursday, March 10; available to rent ($5.99) or buy ($12.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 10 (Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects)

Synopsis: Set more than 8,000 years in the future, the epic sci-fi film follows the action from the first half of the 1965 novel. To put things simply, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) travels to a dangerous desert planet to protect his family and people.

Runtime: 2 hours, 36 minutes

"Belfast"

In theaters; available to buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 7 (Best Picture, Best Director (Kenneth Branagh), Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Original Song (Van Morrison - "Down to Joy"))

Synopsis: Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film tells the story of an Irish boy’s (newcomer Jude Hill) childhood amid “the Troubles” in the late 1960s, which dealt with the conflict on Northern Ireland’s independence and used the terms “Protestants” and “Catholics” for the opposing sides.

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

"West Side Story"

In theaters; streaming on Disney+ starting March 2

Number of nominees: 7 (Best Picture, Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Production Design)

Synopsis: For those who haven’t seen the 1961 film loosely based on “Romeo and Juliet,” “West Side Story” showcases the rivalry between Puerto Rican and white gangs in New York City, while two young people from opposing sides (Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler) secretly fall in love.

Runtime: 2 hours, 36 minutes

"King Richard"

Returning to theaters Friday, Feb. 11; available to buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 6 (Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and DIXSON - "Be Alive"))

Synopsis: Richard Williams (Smith) wrote up a 78-page plan to train and make Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) future tennis legends, spending countless hours practicing on the public courts in Compton, California.

Runtime: 2 hours, 25 minutes

"Don't Look Up"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominees: 4 (Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score)

Synopsis: A professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and grad student (Jennifer Lawrence) discover a comet headed toward Earth that will destroy the entire planet in six months. However, nobody — including the president (Meryl Streep), her chief of staff/son (Jonah Hill) and popular talk show hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry) — takes them seriously.

Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes

"Drive My Car"

In theaters

Number of nominees: 4 (Best Picture, Best Director (Ryusuke Hamaguchi), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film)

Synopsis: Based on the short story of the same name, “Drive My Car” follows a stage actor/director (Hidetoshi Nishijima) who forms a bond with his soft-spoken driver (Toko Miura) while preparing to direct an adaptation of “Uncle Vanya” two years after his wife’s sudden death.

Runtime: 2 hours, 59 minutes

"Nightmare Alley"

In theaters; streaming on HBO Max and Hulu

Number of nominees: 4 (Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design)

Synopsis: Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to his Best Picture-winning “The Shape of Water” is the second film adaptation of the 1946 novel of the same name. A man (Bradley Cooper) running from his past joins a traveling carnival and learns the tricks and trades behind various acts.

Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes

"Being the Ricardos"

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Number of nominees: 3 (Best Actor in a Leading Role (Javier Bardem), Best Actress in a Leading Role (Nicole Kidman), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (J.K. Simmons))

Synopsis: Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”) returns to the director’s chair to showcase Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Bardem) in a strenuous production week of “I Love Lucy.”

Runtime: 2 hours, 11 minutes

"CODA"

Streaming on Apple TV+

Number of nominees: 3 (Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Troy Kotsur), Best Adapted Screenplay)

Synopsis: "CODA," which stands for child of deaf adults, follows 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), who is the only hearing member of her family and has aspirations to go to college to study music, but she's always assisting with signing for her parents (Kotsur and Marlee Matlin) and brother (Daniel Durant).

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes

"Encanto"

In theaters; streaming on Disney+

Number of nominees: 3 (Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Dos Oruguitas")

Synopsis: The Madrigal family lives in a magical house where each member of the extended family has a unique gift — everyone except Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) — but it’s up to her to solve the mystery behind their weakening powers.

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

"Flee"

In theaters

Number of nominees: 3 (Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature Film)

Synopsis: Amin tells of his journey for the first time about fleeing Afghanistan as a child refugee — a story he hasn’t even shared with his soon-to-be husband.

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

"Licorice Pizza"

In theaters

Number of nominees: 3 (Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Original Screenplay)

Synopsis: The comedy centers on the budding relationship between a 25-year-old woman (Alana Haim, in her film debut) and 15-year-old high schooler/young actor (the late Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, also in his debut role) in the early 1970s in San Fernando Valley.

Runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes

"The Lost Daughter"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominees: 3 (Best Actress in a Leading Role (Olivia Colman), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay)

Synopsis: In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s (“The Dark Knight,” “The Honourable Woman”) directorial debut, a professor (Colman) vacations alone in Greece but becomes entranced with a woman (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter, bringing back disturbing memories from her past (Buckley).

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

"No Time to Die"

Available to rent ($5.99) or buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 3 (Best Original Song (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - "No Time to Die"), Best Sound, Best Visual Effects)

Synopsis: Agent 007 (Daniel Craig) comes out of retirement to search for a scientist, who was kidnapped by a mysterious villain (Rami Malek).

Runtime: 2 hours, 43 minutes

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Streaming on Apple TV+

Number of nominees: 3 (Best Actor in a Leading Role (Denzel Washington), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design)

Synopsis: First published in 1623, William Shakespeare's story centers on a Scottish general (Washington), who is convinced by a trio of witches (Kathryn Hunter) that he will become King of Scotland.

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

"Cruella"

Streaming on Disney+; available to rent ($3.99) or buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 2 (Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Synopsis: Emma Stone and Emma Thompson go toe-to-toe in Disney’s origin story of one of its most infamous villains, Cruella de Vil.

Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Streaming on HBO Max; available to rent ($3.99) or buy ($14.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 2 (Best Actress in a Leading Role (Jessica Chastain), Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Synopsis: Singer/televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Chastain) and her husband, Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), rose to fame in the 1970s and ‘80s by creating the world’s largest religious broadcasting network, in which the latter routinely stole donor money from.

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

"Parallel Mothers"

In theaters

Number of nominees: 2 (Best Actress in a Leading Role (Penélope Cruz), Best Original Score)

Synopsis: Two strangers (Cruz, Milena Smit) share a hospital room where they are about to give birth, building an unexpected, close bond.

Runtime: 2 hours

"tick, tick...BOOM!"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominees: 2 (Best Actor in a Leading Role (Andrew Garfield), Best Film Editing)

Synopsis: Before the groundbreaking Broadway musical “Rent,” there was “Superbia.” Aspiring playwright Jonathan Larson (Garfield) waits tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while hoping to write the next great American musical.

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

"The Worst Person in the World"

In theaters

Number of nominees: 2 (Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film)

Synopsis: Told in 12 chapters, a woman (Renate Reinsve) goes on a quest to find meaning and love in the modern world.

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

"Attica"

Streaming on SHOWTIME; streaming for free on YouTube through Monday, Feb. 28

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Documentary Feature)

Synopsis: The bloodiest prison rebellion in U.S. history gets the documentary treatment as survivors and experts recount the 1971 uprising at the New York correctional facility due to deplorable living conditions and racial discrimination among the inmates.

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

"Ascension"

Streaming on Paramount+

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Documentary Feature)

Synopsis: Taking an introspective look at the “Chinese dream,” the documentary observes hard-working citizens through productivity and innovation in a collection of vignettes.

Runtime: 1 hours, 37 minutes

"Coming 2 America"

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Synopsis: Thirty-three years after first meeting Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) in the fictional country of Zamunda, he is told he has an illegitimate son (Jermaine Fowler) in New York, who can become the future king.

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

"Cyrano"

In theaters in select markets; opens nationwide Feb. 25

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Costume Design)

Synopsis: Based on the 1897 play — where the titular character has a huge nose — “Cyrano” stars Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) as the quick-witted poet and soldier, who believes his physical stature stands in the way of being with the love his life, Roxanne (Haley Bennett). When she falls in love at first sight with a man (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) in Cyrano’s regime, the latter offers his poetic words to bring the two together.

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

"Four Good Days"

Streaming on Hulu; available to rent ($4.99) or buy ($9.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Original Song (Diane Warren - "Somehow You Do"))

Synopsis: “Four Good Days” follows a heroin addict (Mila Kunis) who must remain sober for four days in order to take an opioid antagonist to help her remain sober. Her mother (Glenn Close) is determined to help her daughter fight her urges in hopes of a brighter future.

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

"Free Guy"

Streaming on HBO Max beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23; available to rent ($3.99) or buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Visual Effects)

Synopsis: Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is a bank teller who goes through the same routine every day but “wants more than this provincial life” (sorry, “Beauty and the Beast” reference). Little does he know, he’s actually a non-player-character in a video game.

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

"The Hand of God"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominees: 1 (Best International Feature Film)

Synopsis: Italian director/writer Paolo Sorrentino’s (“The Great Beauty,” “The Young Pope”) latest feature is an autobiographical look into love and loss during his youth in Naples.

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

"House of Gucci"

In theaters; available to buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Synopsis: Lady Gaga stars as the diabolical Patrizia Reggiani, who marries into the family and tries to assert herself in the Gucci business.

Runtime: 2 hours, 38 minutes

"Luca"

Streaming on Disney+; available to buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Animated Feature Film)

Synopsis: “Luca” tells the story of a sea monster boy who has the ability to transform into a human when on land, but his parents strongly forbid it — making him all the more curious of what else could be out there.

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

Available to rent digitally beginning Friday, Feb. 11

Number of nominees: 1 (Best International Feature Film)

Synopsis: For his final year of training, a schoolteacher (Sherab Dorji) is transferred to a remote town with few amenities and a harsh winter ahead.

Runtime: 1 hours, 49 minutes

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Animated Feature Film)

Synopsis: Katie (voiced by “Broad City’s” Abbi Jacobson) is headed across the country to film school as her relationship with her dad (voiced by Danny McBride) continues to dwindle. The family embarks on a road trip, but an army of robots are suddenly programmed to take over the world.

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Streaming on Disney+; available to rent ($3.99) or buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Animated Feature Film)

Synopsis: Kelly Marie Tran (Rose in “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker”) voices the ambitious Raya, who seeks to find the last living dragon (voiced by Awkwafina) to reunite the five tribes of Kumandra.

Runtime: 1 hours, 47 minutes

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Streaming on Disney+; available to rent ($5.99) or buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Visual Effects)

Synopsis: The title character is a skilled martial artist who must leave his normal life in San Francisco after he’s attacked by members of the Ten Rings, a criminal organization led by his father.

Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes

"Spencer"

Streaming on Hulu; available to rent or buy digitally

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kristen Stewart))

Synopsis: Stewart, largely known for her starring turn in the “Twilight” films, takes on the role of the Princess of Wales as she celebrates Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate despite her growing angst toward her husband (Jack Farthing) and the royal family’s excessive traditions.

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

In theaters

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Visual Effects)

Synopsis: Tom Holland is back as the web slinger, but struggles with everyday life after he was unmasked, so he asks Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make his identity a secret again. The spell goes awry, and villains from alternate realities — aka the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield franchises — begin showing up to wreak havoc.

Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

Streaming on Hulu

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Documentary Feature)

Synopsis: Many music historians know the summer of 1969 as the Woodstock music festival, but another lesser known celebration was also taking place less than 100 miles away. Forty hours of footage from the six-week Harlem Cultural Festival went unpublished for nearly 50 years — until now.

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

"Writing with Fire"

Available to rent digitally beginning Tuesday, March 1

Number of nominees: 1 (Best Documentary Feature)

Synopsis: India's only women-led news outlet prepare to transition their newspaper from print to digital using smartphones.

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes